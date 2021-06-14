Zacks: Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $94.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.78 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $394.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $435.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,309 shares of company stock worth $52,785 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

