Zacks: Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Iteris reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,776 shares of company stock valued at $527,304. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,917. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

