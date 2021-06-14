Zacks: Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.59 Million

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to announce sales of $217.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $82.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $881.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $928.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $908.37 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 422,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 145,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGY opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

