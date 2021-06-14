Zacks: Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report $60.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.01 million and the highest is $61.30 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $240.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

