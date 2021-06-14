Zacks: Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 97,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,634 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

