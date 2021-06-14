Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.65). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $8,309,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

