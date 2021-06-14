Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 292.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

