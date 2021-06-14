Zacks: Analysts Expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yatsen.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

YSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YSG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 2,045,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,646. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44.

Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

