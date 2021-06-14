Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Adient reported earnings per share of ($2.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.66. 6,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adient by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,783 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $14,813,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

