Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46. Airgain has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.36 million, a P/E ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

