Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASI shares. Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 431.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.15. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.90.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

