Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.03 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 335.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $18.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

NYSE CLF opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

