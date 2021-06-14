Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.34. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

