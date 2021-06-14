Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post $3.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $15.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.89 million, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

