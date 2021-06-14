Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

