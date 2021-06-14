Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

OIIM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $202.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 404,732 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.