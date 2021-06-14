Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report $87.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.90 million and the highest is $88.22 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $356.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $364.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $376.45 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

