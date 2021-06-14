Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 30.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 66.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.91.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.