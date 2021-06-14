Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 291,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 570.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

