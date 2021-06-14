Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 688,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 174,070 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,860,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 809.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,724,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.08. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

