Zacks: Brokerages Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 151,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,578. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927,412 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 433,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

