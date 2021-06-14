Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce $667.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.43 million and the lowest is $662.60 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $482.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

