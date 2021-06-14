Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Post -$0.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.55. 461,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,321. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $403,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

