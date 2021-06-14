Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 413.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

