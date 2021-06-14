Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.96 Million

Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post sales of $136.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.58 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $523.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

