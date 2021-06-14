Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report sales of $98.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $95.45 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $402.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.79 million to $420.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $431.76 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.