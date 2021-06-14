Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Zai Lab worth $25,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,104,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after buying an additional 232,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,116 shares of company stock valued at $46,024,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB opened at $169.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.17. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.