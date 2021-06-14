Zap Hits One Day Volume of $71,117.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $71,117.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00786620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.63 or 0.07916234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

