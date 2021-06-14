Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $328.85 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $328.85 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $129.51 or 0.00330521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00146219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00208194 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,988,525 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

