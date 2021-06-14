Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $508.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $244.32 and a one year high of $518.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

