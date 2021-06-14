Zeepin Reaches Market Capitalization of $483,516.92 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $483,516.92 and $21,951.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00062458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00165313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00184722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.01051477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,228.82 or 1.00140627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

