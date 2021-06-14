Zel Reaches One Day Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00340427 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00148011 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00208157 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002765 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

