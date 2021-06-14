Zelwin (ZLW) Hits One Day Volume of $336,436.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $422.28 million and approximately $336,436.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zelwin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for $5.97 or 0.00014738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.00784532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.56 or 0.07902981 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.