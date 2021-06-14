Zen Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $41.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $41.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00788557 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000244 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00148854 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.