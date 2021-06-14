Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,746.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,633 shares of company stock worth $21,552,117. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $138.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.26. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.75 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

