Zero Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $15,977.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00340586 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00148149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00207581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,118,124 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

