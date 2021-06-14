ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Tops $190,040.27

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $190,040.27 and $438.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00785496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.55 or 0.07925859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00083247 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.