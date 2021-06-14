Zilla (ZLA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,330.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $276,819.93 and approximately $5,330.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00790825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.30 or 0.08005402 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

