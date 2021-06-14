ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $17,951.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00160561 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00182313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.01032511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,257.57 or 0.99903000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002657 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

