Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $158.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.