ZKSwap Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $135.81 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00166898 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00185473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.45 or 0.01052642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,284.22 or 1.00141030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

