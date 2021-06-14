Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lowered by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,060 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $182.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.40 and a 52 week high of $182.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

