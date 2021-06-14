ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $14,989,069.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,989,069.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,665 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,652,580 shares of company stock worth $74,832,389. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI opened at $46.44 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1,160.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

