ZrCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63,306.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $63,306.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00164979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.63 or 0.01027839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,685.05 or 0.99892281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002665 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.