Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 426.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,008 shares of company stock worth $23,864,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $207.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

