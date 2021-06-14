Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $22,430.05 and $7.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00784873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.77 or 0.07885444 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (CRYPTO:ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

