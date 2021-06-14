ZumCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $15.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

