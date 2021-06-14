Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

