Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3,347.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 403,961 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zynga by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Zynga by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,550,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,636 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,968 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

