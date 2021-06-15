-$0.04 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELL. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

TELL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 15,388,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,297,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.41. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

